Man dies after falling from I-29 overpass

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A man died after falling off an overpass from Cook Road onto I-29 Friday morning.
St. Joseph police said officers responded to a call of someone being hit by a vehicle on I-29 after falling from the overpass around 7:30 a.m.
"Reports coming in that the suspect either fell or jumped from the bridge of Cook Road that goes over I-29," said Sergeant Byrom, St. Joseph Police Department.
Police are still investigating. No one in the car was hurt.
