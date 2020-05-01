Clear
Man dies after falling from I-29 overpass

St. Joseph police said officers responded to a call of someone being hit by a vehicle on I-29 after falling from the overpass around 7:30 a.m.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A man died after falling off an overpass from Cook Road onto I-29 Friday morning.

"Reports coming in that the suspect either fell or jumped from the bridge of Cook Road that goes over I-29," said Sergeant Byrom, St. Joseph Police Department. 

Police are still investigating. No one in the car was hurt.

We had sunny and warm day across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Thursday. The winds calmed down and our temperatures were a little warmer on Thursday.
