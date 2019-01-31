Man faces murder charge in Nodaway County

(NODAWAY COUNTY, Mo.) A man charged with second-degree murder of an 88-year-old will be arraigned in Nodaway County Court Friday.

Lawrence Wayne Davison, 64, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

A post on the Nodaway County Sheriff's Office Facebook page said on the morning of Jan. 25, authorities went to 115 Oak Street, Burlington Junction, after receiving a 911 call requesting an ambulance for an elderly man who was on the floor unresponsive but breathing. The caller said the man on the floor was his father and the caller also said he was the reason his father was hurt, the post said.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they took Davison into custody for assault and the victim was transported by ambulance to SSM Hospital in Maryville, the post said. Medical staff at SSM transported the victim to St. Lukes Hospital after they determined the injuries were life-threatening. The victim died four days later on Jan. 29.

County Prosecutor Robert Rice originally charged Davison with Assault in the first-degree and Elder Abuse. But, Rice boosted the charges to felony murder after the victim died and an autopsy report confirmed the cause of death as head trauma.

"My office offers condolences to the family of the victim," Sheriff Randy Strong said in a post on Thursday afternoon.

Davison's is being held at the Nodaway County Jail on a $500,000 bond.