Man facing murder charges pleads guilty to sex offender charges

(DEKALB COUNTY, Mo.) Kenneth Wykert, who is charged with murder for the death of his girlfriend, pleaded guilty to Failing to Register as a Sex Offender.
Wykert was sentenced to 10 months in jail on Friday.
He also has been charged with Second Degree Murder and Abandonment of a Corpse in the death of Leah Dawson, of Cameron.
RELATED STORY: Boyfriend of Leah Dawson charged with murder
