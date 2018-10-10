Clear
Man found dead in backyard died of gunshot

The circumstances surround the shooting remain under investigation.

Posted: Oct. 10, 2018 4:24 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A man found dead in the backyard of a St. Joseph home Wednesday died from a gunshot wound, police said.

Police said the victim was a man in his mid-20's. The circumstances surround the shooting remain under investigation.

Officers responded to the home at 921 N. 13th Street just before 1:00 p.m. Wednesday after an area resident discovered the body.

The victim's name has not been released.

No arrests have been made.

