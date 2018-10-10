Man found dead in backyard died of gunshot

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A man found dead in the backyard of a St. Joseph home Wednesday died from a gunshot wound, police said.
Police said the victim was a man in his mid-20's. The circumstances surround the shooting remain under investigation.
Officers responded to the home at 921 N. 13th Street just before 1:00 p.m. Wednesday after an area resident discovered the body.
The victim's name has not been released.
No arrests have been made.
