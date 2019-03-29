Clear
Man found dead in flooded waters in northern Platte County

The Platte County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death of a 61-year-old man who was found near an overturned boat in a flooded area near Bean Lake in northern Platte County.

Posted: Mar. 29, 2019 3:50 PM
Updated: Mar. 29, 2019 4:29 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

The Platte County Sheriff's Department released a statement Friday saying the office received a call Thursday evening from the family of a man who lived in the area, saying that they were unable to contact him. The search began to locate the man on Thursday and was unsuccessful. Friday morning, during a search of the flooded area near Bean Lake, deputies found an overturned boat and a deceased person at approximately 11 a.m.

The name of the man who died is being withheld at this time. Foul play is not believed to have played a role. The medical examiner's office is still investigating the death.

The rain should move out early Saturday making way for some sunshine on Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be near 50. We could deal with some frost early Sunday morning as temperatures will be in the middle to upper 20s, so you may want to cover up any tender vegetation.
