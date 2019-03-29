Man found dead in flooded waters in northern Platte County

(PLATTE COUNTY, Mo.) The Platte County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death of a 61-year-old man who was found near an overturned boat in a flooded area near Bean Lake in northern Platte County.

The Platte County Sheriff's Department released a statement Friday saying the office received a call Thursday evening from the family of a man who lived in the area, saying that they were unable to contact him. The search began to locate the man on Thursday and was unsuccessful. Friday morning, during a search of the flooded area near Bean Lake, deputies found an overturned boat and a deceased person at approximately 11 a.m.

The name of the man who died is being withheld at this time. Foul play is not believed to have played a role. The medical examiner's office is still investigating the death.