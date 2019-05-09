Man found guilty of child sex abuse and sodomy charges

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A jury has found a Sedalia man guilty in a sex abuse and sodomy trial in Buchanan County.
The jury found 36-year-old Joseph Sousley guilty on four counts after two hours of deliberation on Tuesday.
According to court documents, the victim was 14-years-old when the incident happened in the summer of 2016.
"The victim on the case, who was 14 years old at the time of the offense, testified for nearly four hours over the last two days, telling the jury about what Joseph Sousely had done to her," the Buchanan County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.
Sousley was charged with three counts of sodomy and one count of sexual abuse.
Sousley faces up to life in prison on each count of sodomy. The sex abuse charge carries a sentence of up to seven years in prison.
Sentencing is June 13.
