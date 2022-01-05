Clear
Man found guilty of first-degree assault

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) A Buchanan County jury found Leryan G. Lewis guilty of first-degree assault and armed criminal action for attacking a woman in February 2021.

According to a press release from the Buchanan County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, six witnesses, including the victim of the assault, testified during the trial.

The victim testified that while sitting in her car at a gas station in St. Joseph on February 12, Lewis pulled her towards him and cut her neck and fingers with a razor blade.

Bystanders at the gas station assisted the victim after she exited the vehicle. St. Joseph Police officers arrested Lewis at the scene while attempting to leave in the victim's vehicle.

The victim survived the attack following emergency surgery at Mosaic Life Care, but she explained to the jury that she has limited mobility and pain in her neck almost a year after the assault.

In the press release, Buchanan County prosecutors state that Lewis and the victim were in a relationship prior to the assault.

Lewis is scheduled for sentencing on March 10, 2022 and could face up to 45 years in prison. He also faces assault charges in Lafayette County, Missouri.

