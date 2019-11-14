Clear

Man found guilty of murder in 2018 St. Joseph shooting

A Buchanan County jury found Jessie Lee Nelson guilty of first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and two counts of armed criminal action on Thursday.

Posted: Nov 14, 2019 6:48 PM
Updated: Nov 14, 2019 7:34 PM
Posted By: Allyson Cook

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph man was found guilty of murder for a deadly shooting that happened in August 2018.

A Buchanan County jury found Jessie Lee Nelson guilty of first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and two counts of armed criminal action on Thursday.

On August 6, 2018, officers responded to a report of shots fired near 10th and Henry streets around 6:30 p.m.

Upon arrival officers found 29-year-old Mack Jenkins with a gunshot wound. Jenkins was taken to the hospital and later died from injuries. 23-year-old Deon Hernandez was also injured in the shooting.

RELATED STORY: Vigil held for Henry Street shooting victims

According to court documents, Nelson was following the victims' car when they crashed their vehicle on the 1000 block of Henry Street.

Nelson allegedly got out of his car, walked up to the victims' car and started shooting. Nelson then returned to his car and drove away.

Investigators were able to obtain video showing the two vehicles just before the shooting. Court documents say Nelson and his car were both identified by a confidential informant.

Nelson will be sentenced on January 23.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 25°
Maryville
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 21°
Savannah
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 25°
Cameron
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 27°
Fairfax
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 28°
Friday and into this weekend is looking pretty good with partly to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower 50s. Early next week will see more sunshine and highs in the upper 50s to possibly near 60 degrees.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories