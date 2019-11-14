Man found guilty of murder in 2018 St. Joseph shooting

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph man was found guilty of murder for a deadly shooting that happened in August 2018.

A Buchanan County jury found Jessie Lee Nelson guilty of first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and two counts of armed criminal action on Thursday.

On August 6, 2018, officers responded to a report of shots fired near 10th and Henry streets around 6:30 p.m.

Upon arrival officers found 29-year-old Mack Jenkins with a gunshot wound. Jenkins was taken to the hospital and later died from injuries. 23-year-old Deon Hernandez was also injured in the shooting.

According to court documents, Nelson was following the victims' car when they crashed their vehicle on the 1000 block of Henry Street.

Nelson allegedly got out of his car, walked up to the victims' car and started shooting. Nelson then returned to his car and drove away.

Investigators were able to obtain video showing the two vehicles just before the shooting. Court documents say Nelson and his car were both identified by a confidential informant.

Nelson will be sentenced on January 23.