Man found guilty of sex crimes dating back nearly 30 years

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A Buchanan County jury has found a man guilty of sex crimes dating back nearly 30 years.

A jury on Thursday convicted Cario Potts of two counts of sodomy.

Two victims testified during the two-day trial. According to prosecutors, both victims recounted ongoing sexual abuse that took place over a prolonged period beginning in the early 1990's.

Never victim reported the abuse to authorities until 2017.

Potts faces up to life in prison when he's sentenced in March.