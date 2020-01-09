Man found guilty of sex crimes dating back nearly 30 years

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A Buchanan County jury has found a man guilty of sex crimes dating back nearly 30 years.
A jury on Thursday convicted Cario Potts of two counts of sodomy.
Two victims testified during the two-day trial. According to prosecutors, both victims recounted ongoing sexual abuse that took place over a prolonged period beginning in the early 1990's.
Never victim reported the abuse to authorities until 2017.
Potts faces up to life in prison when he's sentenced in March.
