Man found guilty of sexually abusing children

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A 30-year-old man could spend life in prison after a Buchanan County jury found him guilty of sexually abusing children.

Cody Curry was found guilty of statutory sodomy after a two day trial. Thirteen witnesses testified including two child victims, ages 11 and 15, who described to the jury the abuse done to them.

According to court documents, the abuse took place in July 2018.

Curry was taken into custody after the trial and could face up to life in prison when he is sentenced in December.