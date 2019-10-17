(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A 30-year-old man could spend life in prison after a Buchanan County jury found him guilty of sexually abusing children.
Cody Curry was found guilty of statutory sodomy after a two day trial. Thirteen witnesses testified including two child victims, ages 11 and 15, who described to the jury the abuse done to them.
According to court documents, the abuse took place in July 2018.
Curry was taken into custody after the trial and could face up to life in prison when he is sentenced in December.
Related Content
- Man found guilty of sexually abusing children
- Man found guilty of child sex abuse and sodomy charges
- UPDATE: Missing children found
- Platte County man found guilty of sexually molesting 10-year-old girl
- Maryville man arrested, charged for sexual misconduct with children
- Documentary Shares Story of Local Sexual Abuse Survivor
- Sexual Abuse Survivor Shares Story in Hopes to Educate
- Conception Abbey priests on list of alleged sexual abusers
- Authorities: 4 Missouri children found in windowless rooms
- Man Arrested Following Abduction, Sexual Assault Investigation
Scroll for more content...