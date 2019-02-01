Man found not gulity of murder, defense says it was self-defense

(St. Joseph, Mo.) A St. Joseph man is found not guilty of murder.

Raydel Cespedes, 26, was charged with second degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of Anthony Miner Jr., 27. The shooting happened off the 2000 block of Edmond Street back in August 2017.

Proscutors alleged Cespedes shot and killed Miner during an argument at Cespedes' home. The defense argued that Cespedes acted in "self-defense."

Cespedes who did testify in court says Miner got very angry and Cespedes was afraid for his life and reached for a gun. He fired one warning shot but didn't think a second shot would hit Miner.

It took a 12-person jury only three hours to come up with the verdict.

Cespedes and his family broke down in tears when the verdict was announced.