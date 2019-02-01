Clear
Man found not gulity of murder, defense says it was self-defense

Raydel Cespedes, 26, was found not guilty of second degree murder and armed criminal action in the August 2017 shooting death of Anthony Miner Jr.

Posted: Feb. 1, 2019 4:01 PM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

(St. Joseph, Mo.) A St. Joseph man is found not guilty of murder.

Raydel Cespedes, 26, was charged with second degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of Anthony Miner Jr., 27. The shooting happened off the 2000 block of Edmond Street back in August 2017.

Proscutors alleged Cespedes shot and killed Miner during an argument at Cespedes' home. The defense argued that Cespedes acted in "self-defense."

Cespedes who did testify in court says Miner got very angry and Cespedes was afraid for his life and reached for a gun. He fired one warning shot but didn't think a second shot would hit Miner.

It took a 12-person jury only three hours to come up with the verdict.

Cespedes and his family broke down in tears when the verdict was announced.

Temperatures are finally going above average for your Friday as highs should reach into the lower 40s under mostly sunny skies as a warm front pushes through the region, allowing south to southeast winds to pick up. As the warm/moist air moves over the cold, snow covered ground, we may see some patchy fog develop Friday night into your Saturday morning. We'll also deal with some low clouds and some drizzle & rain chances this weekend, but we'll be mostly dry so get outside if you can.
