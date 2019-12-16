Man gives clothes off his back to St. Joseph family evacuating house fire

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Making deliveries isn't uncommon for Domino’s workers, but early Saturday morning Kenneth Ebling made a very special one.

Ebling was working at the Domino’s on 22nd Street when a power outage kept him and his coworkers from working.

“We were waiting for it to come back on, so we could clean the store and we could smell the smoke,” Ebling explained.

He continued on saying they saw fire trucks drive by, so they went to check out what was going on.

They found a house fire on Felix Street and a man who had just escaped his home with no time to grab clothes.

RELATED STORY: Three alarm fire injures 2 firefighters, damages 3 homes

That’s when Ebling offered the shirt off his back to CJ Schock, as they watched flames destroy the Schock’s family home.

Other Domino’s employees stepped in and offered Schock’s son their clothing as well, Ebling said.

As word spread about what Ebling and his coworkers did on social media, the acts of kindness continued for the Schock family.

The family saidthey’ve received many donations over the past few days.

“It's really been eye opening just seeing how much support that we've gotten from the community, strangers, friends, family, and even companies,” said CJ Schock.

“We have friends and strangers just go out to the store and buy our kids brand new stuff,” Damara Schock said.

Though they lost everything in the fire, the Schock family says they’ve gained so much more through a small act that inspired an entire community help a local family.

The Schocks said they’ve received almost $3,000 through GoFundMe.