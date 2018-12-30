Man identified in Saturday's fatal police-involved shooting

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department says it was 42-year-old Christopher L. Kelley who was killed in Saturday's police-involved shooting.

The shooting took place at a home at 1007 S. 12th street Saturday morning. According to police, Kelley displayed a handgun to officers while they were on scene to execute an arrest warrant. Officers then fired on Kelley striking him several times. He was later pronounced dead at Mosaic Life Care. No officers received any injuries.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has taken over the investigation. Both officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave.