Man in country illegally accused of sex crime

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A man police say is in the U.S. illegally is accused of a sex crime, according to court documents.

Abel Espinoza-Dominquez is charged with first-degree sodomy.

According to a probable cause statement, the victim lived with Espinoza-Dominquez when he allegedly touched the victim in a sexual manner without the victim's consent.

The crime allegedly took place between Dec. 1 and Dec. 31, 2018 at a home on the 400 block of Noyes Blvd.

Court documents state that Espinoza-Dominquez has entered the country illegally multiple times and is under an immigration detainer.