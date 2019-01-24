Man in country illegally accused of sex crime

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A man police say is in the U.S. illegally is accused of a sex crime, according to court documents.
Abel Espinoza-Dominquez is charged with first-degree sodomy.
According to a probable cause statement, the victim lived with Espinoza-Dominquez when he allegedly touched the victim in a sexual manner without the victim's consent.
The crime allegedly took place between Dec. 1 and Dec. 31, 2018 at a home on the 400 block of Noyes Blvd.
Court documents state that Espinoza-Dominquez has entered the country illegally multiple times and is under an immigration detainer.
