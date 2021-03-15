Man in custody after Amber Alert situation resolved

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- One man is in custody after the abduction of a St. Joseph two-year-old girl.

The Buchanan County Sheriff's Department says Jeremiah Latour, 29, took Miah Latour from the girl's home on Promenade Lane in Lake Contrary following a dispute with the girl's mother that became physical. Jeremiah Latour did not live at that residence.

Latour, who claims to be the father of the girl, then reportedly left the home in a vehicle along with a woman who had driven Latour to the residence.

An Amber Alert was issues for the girl, Latour, the woman driver and the vehicle they left in.

Within the hour, Sheriff's deputies located that vehicle but it was empty.

However, soon after, Latour had safely turned in the child to the Law Enforcement Center.

"The subject brought the child here and surrendered himself," said Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett. "He knew we were looking and had been at a couple locations and obviously wanted the best for the child. He surrendered himself."

Puett also praised the effectiveness of the Amber Alert system.

He says as soon as it was issued, his office immediately started receiving tips that he said helped them in their investigation.

Puett said the woman with Latour was released. He said the investigation into the incident continues.

