Man in custody in connection to threat made to downtown St. Joseph state building

Posted: Jan 15, 2020 4:48 PM
Posted By: Allyson Cook

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph Police said a man is in custody on an investigation hold in reference to threats made at a state building in downtown.

Police describe the man as a 28-year-old white male.

The building at 525 Jules Street houses the Driver's Examination Department and Missouri Department of Social Services.

