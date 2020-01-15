Man in custody in connection to threat made to downtown St. Joseph state building

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph Police said a man is in custody on an investigation hold in reference to threats made at a state building in downtown.
Police describe the man as a 28-year-old white male.
The building at 525 Jules Street houses the Driver's Examination Department and Missouri Department of Social Services.
