Man in standoff with northeast Kansas police found dead

(BROWN COUNTY, Kan.) A man involved in a 10-hour standoff with northeast Kansas police has been found dead.

MSC News reports the body of Anthony Walker, 54, was discovered Sunday afternoon on the Kickapoo Reservation.

The cause of death is not yet known but police said foul play is not suspected.

Walker was set to stand trial in August for 12 counts related to the standoff on the reservation in November.