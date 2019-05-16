(BROWN COUNTY, Kan.) A man involved in a 10-hour standoff with northeast Kansas police has been found dead.
MSC News reports the body of Anthony Walker, 54, was discovered Sunday afternoon on the Kickapoo Reservation.
The cause of death is not yet known but police said foul play is not suspected.
Walker was set to stand trial in August for 12 counts related to the standoff on the reservation in November.
Related Content
- Man in standoff with northeast Kansas police found dead
- Flu shuts down northeast Kansas school district
- Snow and Ice Cover Roads in Northeast Kansas
- Suspect Arrested in Bomb Threat at Northeast Kansas College
- $1 million Powerball ticket sold in northeast Kansas
- 1 killed, 1 injured in northeast Kansas accident
- $2 million Powerball ticket sold in northeast Kansas
- Northeast Kansas teacher killed in car crash remembered
- UPDATE: Missing Kansas teen found safe
- NWMSU Student Found Dead
Scroll for more content...