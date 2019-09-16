Man injured after being ejected from motorcycle in Buchanan County

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) A 33-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he crashed his motorcycle and was ejected from the bike.
The crash happened on Route MM about five miles outside of Agency Monday morning at 9:00 a.m.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Bryan Griffin was driving a 2018 Aprilia Motorcycle south on Route MM when he failed to negotiate a curve due to gravel on the road. Griffin was ejected from the motorcycle as it began to skid off the roadway.
Griffin was taken to Mosaic Life Care by private vehicle with moderate injuries.
The motorcycle was totaled in the crash.
