(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One person was injured in a crash early Tuesday morning.

According to the St. Joseph Police Department, officers received a call of a vehicle crash on the 1100 block of South 11th Street just before 1:00 a.m. Police say the vehicle hit the front porch of a house and caught on fire, adding that there was little damage done to the house.

A man was taken to the hospital with a leg injury.

The crash is still under investigation