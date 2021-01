(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A man was taken to the hospital following a stabbing early Friday morning.

According to the St. Joseph Police Department, shortly before 1:30 a.m. officers received a call of a possible stabbing in the 1900 block of South 12th Street. Upon arrival officers found an adult male with injuries consistent with a stabbing. The man was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Police say they do have a suspect in custody.