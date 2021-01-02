Clear
Man killed, 3 children injured in Clinton County crash

One man was killed and three children were seriously injured in a head-on collision just after midnight on New Year's Day in Clinton County.

Posted: Jan 2, 2021 8:55 PM

(CLINTON COUNTY, Mo.) One man was killed and three children were seriously injured in a head-on collision just after midnight on New Year's Day in Clinton County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 48-year-old Scott Ford, of Kansas City, Missouri was driving south onto Northbound Interstate 35 from the exit ramp at mile mark 40 when he hit a vehicle that was driving north head on.

Ford was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.

Three children that were in the other vehicle sustained serious injuries and were transported to Children's Mercy.

Another crash occurred when 56-year-old Jerry Yochim, of Brookfield, Missouri, was driving northbound on I-35 and hit both vehicles involved in the head-on crash. Yochim was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries.

The warm air across northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas is on the way out of the area tomorrow. Highs will only make it into the mid 30s on Monday. Precipitation chances will increase Tuesday into Wednesday making for a rain/sleet/snow event with heavier snow to the north of 36 highway. Temperatures will then plummet into the teens overnight Wednesday into Thursday, making for a cold New Years Eve. Highs look to warm into the 40s once again heading into next weekend.
