Man killed, 3 children injured in Clinton County crash

(CLINTON COUNTY, Mo.) One man was killed and three children were seriously injured in a head-on collision just after midnight on New Year's Day in Clinton County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 48-year-old Scott Ford, of Kansas City, Missouri was driving south onto Northbound Interstate 35 from the exit ramp at mile mark 40 when he hit a vehicle that was driving north head on.

Ford was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.

Three children that were in the other vehicle sustained serious injuries and were transported to Children's Mercy.

Another crash occurred when 56-year-old Jerry Yochim, of Brookfield, Missouri, was driving northbound on I-35 and hit both vehicles involved in the head-on crash. Yochim was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries.