Man killed Thursday in St. Joseph identified by police

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Capt. Jeff Wilson with the St. Joseph Police Department has identified the 21-year-old man who was killed on the 800 block of S. 23rd St. in St. Joseph on Thursday.

The man is being identified as Jaiden Drimmel.

Initial reports from police said that Drimmel was stabbed but later Commander Eric Protzman said police cannot confirm it was a stabbing.

Friday afternoon police released information about a person of interest in the case as the homicide continues to be investigated.

