Man killed after dump truck drives off the side of the road, overturns

(GRUNDY COUNTY, Mo.) A 25-year-old man was killed after the dump truck he was driving travelled off the side of the road and overturned.
The crash happening in Grundy County eight miles west of Trenton on state route 6 Tuesday morning.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened as Chaz Streu was driving a dump truck east on route 6 when the truck skidded and travelled across the center of the roadway and off the north side of the road. The truck then struck an embankment and overturned.
Streu was transported to Wright Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Next of kin has been notified.
