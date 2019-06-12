Clear

Man killed after dump truck drives off the side of the road, overturns

A 25-year-old man was killed after the dump truck he was driving traveled off the side of the road and overturned.

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 8:59 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

The crash happening in Grundy County eight miles west of Trenton on state route 6 Tuesday morning.

The crash happening in Grundy County eight miles west of Trenton on state route 6 Tuesday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened as Chaz Streu was driving a dump truck east on route 6 when the truck skidded and travelled across the center of the roadway and off the north side of the road. The truck then struck an embankment and overturned.

Streu was transported to Wright Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Next of kin has been notified.

We are waking up to some light rain showers this morning across the KQ2 Viewing Area with temperatures in the upper 50s as a cold front pushes through. For Wednesday afternoon, there's a slight chance for a few showers but overall the day should be dry. Highs will be much cooler in the upper 60s to lower 70s thanks to a breezy northwest wind behind the front.
