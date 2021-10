(ATCHISON COUNTY, Kan.) A Nortonville, Kansas man was killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday morning in Atchison County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 42-year-old Jeremy Masuch, of Nortonville, Kansas, was driving a motorcycle north on U.S. 59, when 65-year-old Rick Brown, of Cummings, Kansas, turned north onto U.S. 59 from K-116. Masuch then struck the passenger side of Brown's vehicle.

Kansas Highway Patrol reports that Masuch died from his injuries. He was wearing a helmet.