Man killed in Caldwell County crash

Posted: Aug 5, 2020 6:20 AM

(CALDWELL COUNTY, Mo.) A man was killed in a traffic accident Tuesday afternoon after a tractor trailer lost the dual tires off the number three axle and hit the man's vehicle head-on.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred as 39-year-old Stanley Parker, of Oak Ridge, Missouri, was driving eastbound on U.S. 36 when the tractor trailer lost the dual tires. The tires traveled across the median onto the westbound lane and struck a vehicle driven by 72-year-old Jerry Graham, of Hamilton, Missouri. Graham's vehicle then traveled off the north side of U.S. 36 and down an embankment.

Graham was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Parker was not injured. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

A high pressure system is starting to move away from northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Wednesday. This has given the region a terrific 3-day stretch of fall-like temperatures. Partly sunny skies, highs in the 70s and mild dew points are anticipated through Wednesday.
