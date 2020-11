(CLINTON COUNTY, Mo.) A Cameron man was killed Wednesday night following a vehicle crash in Clinton County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 31-year-old Creighton Russell was driving northbound on Interstate 35, about a mile north of Holt, when he lost control of his vehicle, entered the median and hit a guardrail. Russell was ejected from his vehicle and then hit by an unknown tractor-trailer.

Russell was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.