Man killed in Clinton County crash

(CLINTON COUNTY, Mo.) One man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Clinton County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 49-year-old Shane Bright, of Holt, Missouri, was driving westbound on Route J, seven miles south of Plattsburg, when the vehicle crossed the center line and began sliding. The vehicle then went off the north side of the road and hit the ground with the undercarriage of the vehicle. The vehicle continued off the road and hit a tree with the rear of the vehicle.

Bright was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt.