Man killed in Clinton County crash

One man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Clinton County.

Posted: May 3, 2021 2:18 AM

(CLINTON COUNTY, Mo.) One man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Clinton County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 49-year-old Shane Bright, of Holt, Missouri, was driving westbound on Route J, seven miles south of Plattsburg, when the vehicle crossed the center line and began sliding. The vehicle then went off the north side of the road and hit the ground with the undercarriage of the vehicle. The vehicle continued off the road and hit a tree with the rear of the vehicle.

Bright was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt.

We ended the weekend with another warm day with highs in the upper 70s. Rain showers will start to develop overnight into Monday morning, with the rain making its way across most of the area. The rain should start clearing up by the afternoon, with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Rain chances will return Monday night lasting into Tuesday morning. The rest of the week looks to stay dry with pleasant temperatures back in the 60s and 70s.
