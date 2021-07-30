Man killed in Clinton County motorcycle crash

(CLINTON COUNTY, Mo.) A man from Crowley, Texas was killed in a motorcycle crash on southbound I-35, north of Holt, just after 2:00 p.m. Thursday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 50-year-old Stephen Doby was riding a Harley Davidson on southbound I-35 when he rear-ended the trailer of a Ford F-150 driven by 54-year-old John Ferstl, of Oakdale, Minnesota. Doby was then thrown from the motorcycle.

Ferstl had slowed down because of construction zone traffic.

Doby was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ferstl was not injured.