Man killed in Nodaway County crash

A Maryville, Missouri man was killed in an accident in Nodaway County around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Posted: Aug 7, 2021 10:56 PM
Updated: Aug 7, 2021 10:56 PM

(NODAWAY COUNTY, Mo.) A Maryville, Missouri man was killed in an accident in Nodaway County around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Alexander Lesiak, of Columbus, Nebraska, was driving southbound on U.S. 71 as 88-year-old James Boyles, of Maryville, was driving eastbound on 380th Street. Boyles travelled into the roadway and Lesiak hit the front drivers side of Boyles' vehicle.

Boyles was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lesiak was not injured.

Both drivers were wearing a seat belt.

Temperatures continue to warm up as highs reached the 90s today with heat indices nearing 100°. Air quality is rather low right now with unhealthy levels of pollution for sensitive groups due to the wildfire smoke still in the air. Thunderstorms are in the forecast overnight tonight with clouds lingering into tomorrow, which may slightly cool us down. Rain and thunderstorm chances continue into Sunday late morning and afternoon. Temperatures will stay in the 90s this weekend, with even more intense heat continuing into next week with heat indices reaching 110°.
