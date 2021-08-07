Man killed in Nodaway County crash

(NODAWAY COUNTY, Mo.) A Maryville, Missouri man was killed in an accident in Nodaway County around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Alexander Lesiak, of Columbus, Nebraska, was driving southbound on U.S. 71 as 88-year-old James Boyles, of Maryville, was driving eastbound on 380th Street. Boyles travelled into the roadway and Lesiak hit the front drivers side of Boyles' vehicle.

Boyles was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lesiak was not injured.

Both drivers were wearing a seat belt.