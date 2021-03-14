Man killed in Platte County crash

(PLATTE COUNTY, Mo.) A man was killed in a two vehicle crash Sunday evening in Platte County.

According to the Platte County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred around 5:12 p.m. at the intersection of 92 Highway and Interurban Road. Based on an initial investigation, it appears that a Lincoln sedan was hit by a Chevy pickup when the Lincoln entered 92 Highway from Interurban Road. The Lincoln rolled over and came to a rest on 92 Highway.

The driver of the Lincoln, a 52-year-old male from Platte County, died at the scene. A passenger in the Lincoln was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver and passenger of the Chevy sustained minor injuries.

The crash is being investigated by the Platte County Sheriff's Office Crash Team.