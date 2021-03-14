Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Man killed in Platte County crash

A man was killed in a two vehicle crash Sunday evening in Platte County.

Posted: Mar 14, 2021 11:11 PM

(PLATTE COUNTY, Mo.) A man was killed in a two vehicle crash Sunday evening in Platte County.

According to the Platte County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred around 5:12 p.m. at the intersection of 92 Highway and Interurban Road. Based on an initial investigation, it appears that a Lincoln sedan was hit by a Chevy pickup when the Lincoln entered 92 Highway from Interurban Road. The Lincoln rolled over and came to a rest on 92 Highway.

The driver of the Lincoln, a 52-year-old male from Platte County, died at the scene. A passenger in the Lincoln was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver and passenger of the Chevy sustained minor injuries.

The crash is being investigated by the Platte County Sheriff's Office Crash Team.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 41°
Clarinda
Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 35°
St. Joseph
Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 41°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 40°
Falls City
Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 38°
Rain showers are set to continue tonight into Monday. Rain will be spotty at times on Monday with the chance for a few rumbles of thunder. Temperatures will be slightly warmer on Monday with highs in the mid 50s. A few rain showers could linger into Tuesday with temperatures warming into the mid 50s. Temperatures will remain in the 50s on Tuesday afternoon as conditions begin to dry out. Rain chances will return on Wednesday into Thursday. Conditions will start to dry out with the return of sunshine Friday into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories