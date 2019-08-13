Man killed in officer-involved shooting near Legends Outlets in Kansas City, Kansas

(KANSAS CITY, Kan.) An officer-involved shooting took place Tuesday morning near the intersection of State Ave. and Village West near Legends Outlet mall in Kansas City, Kansas. The Kansas City Kansas Police Chief of Police tweeted the information Tuesday morning.

According to KMBC-9 News, the Kansas City Kansas Police Department is investigating two scenes, at the Country Inn Suites and the entrance to Cerner's Continous Campus. Police said a man entered the Country Inn Suites and claimed to have killed his wife and told employees to call the police.

A KCK police spokesman told KMBC-9 News that officers rushed to the scene attempting to make contact with the man. After arriving, the man fired at officers and police returned fire, killing the man.

In a statement posted by Legends Outlets Kansas City on social media, the scene is being cleared as of 10:40 a.m. and the outlet mall has returned to operating as normal after a brief lock down.