(KANSAS CITY, Kan.) An officer-involved shooting took place Tuesday morning near the intersection of State Ave. and Village West near Legends Outlet mall in Kansas City, Kansas. The Kansas City Kansas Police Chief of Police tweeted the information Tuesday morning.
According to KMBC-9 News, the Kansas City Kansas Police Department is investigating two scenes, at the Country Inn Suites and the entrance to Cerner's Continous Campus. Police said a man entered the Country Inn Suites and claimed to have killed his wife and told employees to call the police.
A KCK police spokesman told KMBC-9 News that officers rushed to the scene attempting to make contact with the man. After arriving, the man fired at officers and police returned fire, killing the man.
In a statement posted by Legends Outlets Kansas City on social media, the scene is being cleared as of 10:40 a.m. and the outlet mall has returned to operating as normal after a brief lock down.
Related Content
- Man killed in officer-involved shooting near Legends Outlets in Kansas City, Kansas
- 1 injured in shooting in Atchison, Kansas
- Kansas City Chiefs Finished Mandatory Minicamp
- President Trump to visit Kansas City
- Kansas City Chiefs celebrate Military Appreciation Day
- Kansas City to host 2023 NFL Draft
- Atchsion, Kansas boil advisory rescinded
- Kansas City man filed police report claiming Kareem Hunt involved in attack at Power & Light District
- Atchison, Kansas man sentenced for trafficking meth
- 1 killed, 1 injured in northeast Kansas accident