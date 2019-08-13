Clear

Man killed in officer-involved shooting near Legends Outlets in Kansas City, Kansas

A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting near Legends Outlets mall in Kansas City, Kansas.

Posted: Aug 13, 2019 11:24 AM
Updated: Aug 13, 2019 12:24 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(KANSAS CITY, Kan.) An officer-involved shooting took place Tuesday morning near the intersection of State Ave. and Village West near Legends Outlet mall in Kansas City, Kansas. The Kansas City Kansas Police Chief of Police tweeted the information Tuesday morning.

According to KMBC-9 News, the Kansas City Kansas Police Department is investigating two scenes, at the Country Inn Suites and the entrance to Cerner's Continous Campus. Police said a man entered the Country Inn Suites and claimed to have killed his wife and told employees to call the police.

A KCK police spokesman told KMBC-9 News that officers rushed to the scene attempting to make contact with the man. After arriving, the man fired at officers and police returned fire, killing the man.

In a statement posted by Legends Outlets Kansas City on social media, the scene is being cleared as of 10:40 a.m. and the outlet mall has returned to operating as normal after a brief lock down.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 90°
Maryville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 87°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 90°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 89°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 89°
The weather will be quiet and more comfortable both on Tuesday and Wednesday as a series of cold fronts will help to knock out the humidity. Temperatures will be below average in the lower 80s by midweek.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events