Man killed in single vehicle crash

A man was killed in a single vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 36 Saturday morning.

Posted: Oct. 28, 2018 10:36 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(STEWARTSVILLE, Mo.) A man was killed in a single vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 36 Saturday morning.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 55-year-old Bryan Candler was driving eastbound on Hwy 36 when his vehicle ran off the north side of the road, going airborne and rolling multiple times before it hit an embankment.

Candler died at the scene.

Another beautiful day is expected for our Sunday with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the lower to middle 60s. Winds will be from the northwest at 10-15 mph.
