(HARRISON COUNTY, Mo.) A man was killed in a single vehicle accident on 162nd Street, one mile northeast of Blythedale, Monday evening.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 40-year-old Steven McReynolds was driving west on 162nd Street when his vehicle ran off the north side of the road and off a wooden bridge. The vehicle overturned onto its top and came to a rest in the creek bottom.

McReynolds was pronounced dead at the scene.