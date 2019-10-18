Man killed, woman injured in Grundy County crash

(GRUNDY COUNTY, Mo.) A Trenton man is dead and a woman injured after a single-vehicle crash outside of Trenton Thursday afternoon, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The highway patrol reports that Lindell J. Willey, 69, was driving a 1995 Dodge Ram northbound on MO 146 just after 3:30 p.m. when the truck drove off the west side of the road, traveled down an embankment, and struck a tree. The crash happened about five miles west of Trenton.

Willey was killed in the crash and pronounced dead at the scene.

An occupant, Pamela K. Holsted, 58, sustained moderate injuries and was first taken to Wright Memorial Hospital but was later flown to St. Luke Hospital in Kansas City.

Troopers say both were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

The scene was assisted by the Grundy County Sheriff's Office, Grundy County EMS, and Grundy County Coroner.