Man life-flighted after rollover crash in Dekalb County

Posted: Jan 17, 2022 2:21 PM

(DEKALB COUNTY, Mo.) A Weatherby, Missouri man was life-flighted to Mosaic Life Care after a rollover accident in Dekalb County Monday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Derik Buckles, 33, was westbound on Route W, three miles north of Maysville, when his vehicle hit a patch of ice and went off the north side of the road. The vehicle overturned onto the passenger side and collided with a ditch.

Buckles was transported by LifeNet to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with serious injuries. The highway patrol reports that he was not wearing a seat belt.

