Man life-flighted after vehicle rolls over him

(HOLT CO., Mo.) A St. Joseph man was life-flighted after a vehicle rolled over him on Thursday.

The accident happened at 1:27 p.m. on Holt 320, about 6 miles southeast of Oregon, Mo.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, Jeremy Wolf, 41, was underneath the towed unit trying to release the unit's locked-up brakes.

Troopers said once the brakes released, the vehicle began rolling backwards. The vehicle dragged Wolf and then rolled over him.

Anthony Rauch, 65, was standing behind the vehicle when it began rolling. Crash reports say Rauch attempted to get out the way, but the vehicle hit him.

Wolf was flown to KU Medical Center with serious injuries.

Rauch suffered minor injuries.