Man life-flighted to Mosaic following crash in Nodaway County

A 50-year-old man was transported to Mosaic Life Care via Life Net with serious injuries following a crash in Nodaway County Sunday afternoon.

Posted: Mar. 31, 2019 8:30 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(NODAWAY COUNTY, Mo.) A 50-year-old man was transported to Mosaic Life Care via Life Net with serious injuries following a crash in Nodaway County Sunday afternoon just before 3 p.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Jimmy Lake, the driver of a 1997 Buick Skylark, was driving southbound on U.S. 71 four miles west of Barnard when he lost control of his vehicle. His vehicle then went off the east of the roadway, over an embankment, and struck a concrete culvert.

Lake was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash but did sustain serious injuries.

The Nodaway County Sheriff's Department, Maryville Police Department, Maryville Fire Department, Life Net, and Barnard Fire all assisted at the scene.

After a cool day stuck in the 40s, temperatures will be warming back up this week. For tonight, skies will be mostly clear and temperatures cold. Lows will be in the lower 30s.
