Man life-flighted to hospital, another injured in crash near Chillicothe

(LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo.) One man was life-flighted to the hospital and another person injured in a single-vehicle crash Friday night near Chillicothe.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that the crash happened on Route N about seven miles west of Chillicothe just after 9:30 p.m. Friday.

According to the highway patrol's crash report, 57-year-old Marie Osborn of Chillicothe, was driving a 2008 Dodge Caravan east on Route N when she drove off the right side of the roadway and struck a guard rail. This caused the van to spin 180 degrees. The van coming to a stop in the middle of the road facing south.

Osborn was not wearing a seat belt during the crash and sustained moderate injuries. She was taken to Hedrick Medical Center by ambulance.

An occupant in the van, 33-year-old Aaron Sannipoli of Chillicothe, was seriously injured in the crash. He was taken to Truman Medical Center in Kansas City by LifeFlight Eagle. It is unknown if he was wearing a seat belt.

The scene was assisted by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office.