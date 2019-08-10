(NODAWAY COUNTY, Mo.) A man was seriously injured after crashing his vehicle two miles west of Conception Junction Saturday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Kirby Sullivan, 56, was driving eastbound on Route VV around 7:30 a.m. when he went off the roadway, striking a metal culvert.
Troopers said Sullivan's vehicle went partially airborne before it hit a utility pole and came to a stop.
Sullivan was life-flighted to the hospital with serious injuries. According to the MSHP crash report, he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
Related Content
- Man life-flighted to hospital with serious injuries following morning crash
- Woman hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after crash
- Man life-flighted to hospital, another injured in crash near Chillicothe
- Man life-flighted to Mosaic following crash in Nodaway County
- One person life-flighted to hospital after crash on Highway 59
- Two people life-flighted to hospital after crash in Caldwell County
- Car crashes into creek, two life-flighted to KU Medical
- Life Flight Crew Visits Hillyard Technical Center
- Two people sustain minor injuries in crash Thursday morning
- Two drivers receive minor injuries in crash Wednesday morning
Scroll for more content...