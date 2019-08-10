Man life-flighted to hospital with serious injuries following morning crash

(NODAWAY COUNTY, Mo.) A man was seriously injured after crashing his vehicle two miles west of Conception Junction Saturday morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Kirby Sullivan, 56, was driving eastbound on Route VV around 7:30 a.m. when he went off the roadway, striking a metal culvert.

Troopers said Sullivan's vehicle went partially airborne before it hit a utility pole and came to a stop.

Sullivan was life-flighted to the hospital with serious injuries. According to the MSHP crash report, he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.