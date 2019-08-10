Clear

Man life-flighted to hospital with serious injuries following morning crash

A man was seriously injured after crashing his vehicle two miles west of Conception Junction Saturday morning.

Posted: Aug 10, 2019 4:24 PM
Posted By: Brooke Anderson

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Kirby Sullivan, 56, was driving eastbound on Route VV around 7:30 a.m. when he went off the roadway, striking a metal culvert.

Troopers said Sullivan's vehicle went partially airborne before it hit a utility pole and came to a stop. 

Sullivan was life-flighted to the hospital with serious injuries. According to the MSHP crash report, he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

