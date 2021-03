(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A man on a bicycle was seriously injured in an accident Sunday night.

According to the St. Joseph Police Department, a man in his 30s was riding a bicycle when he was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Savannah Road and Oscar Road, just after 9:00 p.m.

Police say the man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No citations have been issued at this time. The crash is still under investigation.