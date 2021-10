(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) A man accused of raping a gas station clerk in June 2020 pleaded guilty Monday.

28 year-old Jerez Collins could now face life in prison for rape and sodomy.

Last June, Collins raped a woman in the back storage room of the US Oil gas station at 22nd and Messanie.

He remains in jail and is being held without bond with sentencing set for December 2.