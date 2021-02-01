Man pleads guilty to 2nd degree murder in shooting that killed 2-year-old girl

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Caimone Ramone Stillman pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder for a shooting that killed a 2-year-old St. Joseph girl last summer.

St. Joseph police say Raelynn Craig and two others were found shot inside a silver Dodge Caliber near 20th and Messanie streets on Aug. 9. The toddler later died at the hospital.

Court documents accused Stillman and Marcain Rashaud Kimbrough-Ballard of shooting into the car that killed Raelynn and wounded the two others.

Kimbrough-Ballard has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting. A third suspect, Te'Avion Hawkins, has also pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in connection to the little girl's death.

Stillman could face between 10 years and life in prison when he is sentenced.