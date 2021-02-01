Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Man pleads guilty to 2nd degree murder in shooting that killed 2-year-old girl

Stillman could face between 10 years and life in prison when he is sentenced.

Posted: Feb 1, 2021 1:21 PM
Updated: Feb 1, 2021 1:25 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Caimone Ramone Stillman pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder for a shooting that killed a 2-year-old St. Joseph girl last summer.

St. Joseph police say Raelynn Craig and two others were found shot inside a silver Dodge Caliber near 20th and Messanie streets on Aug. 9. The toddler later died at the hospital.

Court documents accused Stillman and Marcain Rashaud Kimbrough-Ballard of shooting into the car that killed Raelynn and wounded the two others.

Kimbrough-Ballard has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting. A third suspect, Te'Avion Hawkins, has also pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in connection to the little girl's death.

Stillman could face between 10 years and life in prison when he is sentenced.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Clarinda
Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
St. Joseph
Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 24°
Falls City
Cloudy
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Skies are expected to remain cloudy tonight and into Friday morning. Sunshine returns to the area by Friday afternoon and that will allow temperatures to warm up into the mid to upper 40's Over the weekend we will see a chance for rain and warmer temperatures with highs in the lower 50's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories