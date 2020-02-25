Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter in fatal crash in St. Joseph

The driver involved in a fatal crash in St. Joseph last year, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter Tuesday in Buchanan County Court. Jeremy W. Livingston, 42, was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the first degree.

Posted: Feb 25, 2020 4:20 PM
Posted By: Allyson Cook

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The driver involved in a fatal crash in St. Joseph last year, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter Tuesday in Buchanan County Court.

Jeremy W. Livingston, 42, was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the first degree.

RELATED STORY: Driver in deadly crash allegedly under the influence of alcohol charged with involuntary manslaughter

According to court documents, Livingston was driving the vehicle under the influence when he crashed into a tree near the intersection of 6th Ave. and Lovers Lane on September 23, 2019. Danielle M. Grable, 36, was killed in the crash.

RELATED STORY: Police Identify woman who died in Monday night crash

Court documents show that Livingston has a criminal history including a previous DWI and other driving infractions.

His sentence hearing is set for April 2.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Savannah
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 26°
It was a cloudy and cold day across northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri. Temperatures only climbed into the lower 30s for Tuesday but a warm up is headed our way. Rain and snow is found over central Kansas and will continue into the evening on Tuesday. Overnight lows will be in the lower 20s and winds will be out of the north.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories