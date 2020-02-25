Man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter in fatal crash in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The driver involved in a fatal crash in St. Joseph last year, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter Tuesday in Buchanan County Court.
Jeremy W. Livingston, 42, was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the first degree.
RELATED STORY: Driver in deadly crash allegedly under the influence of alcohol charged with involuntary manslaughter
According to court documents, Livingston was driving the vehicle under the influence when he crashed into a tree near the intersection of 6th Ave. and Lovers Lane on September 23, 2019. Danielle M. Grable, 36, was killed in the crash.
RELATED STORY: Police Identify woman who died in Monday night crash
Court documents show that Livingston has a criminal history including a previous DWI and other driving infractions.
His sentence hearing is set for April 2.
