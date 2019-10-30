Man pleads guilty to meth trafficking after 2017 arrest in northwest Missouri

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) A man from Chicago, Illinois, who was arrested in northwest Missouri in 2017 pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to possessing nearly a kilogram of methamphetamine to distribute.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Western District of Missouri office, 29-year-old Kevin M. Phyfiher pleaded guilty to one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Phyfiher was initially stopped by a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper in Andrew County back on May 8, 2017. Phyfiher was driving a Dodge Caravan on I-29 in Andrew County when the trooper stopped the vehicle. A co-defendant, Donta Mosley, 27, of Chicago, was in the cargo area of the van with two female passengers at the time of the stop.

During the stop, officers brought in a police canine. The other people were instructed to get on the ground during the search. Phyfiher then fled, running into the underbrush, and hid from law enforcement officers. During a later search of the vehicle, officers found two plastic baggies that contained a total of 907 grams of methamphetamine. Mosley, who had a handgun in his waistband, was arrested at the scene.

The next day, a vehicle was stolen from Jesse's Last Stop Gas Station in Andrew County and later that day, a state trooper saw Phyfiher driving the stolen vehicle on Highway 36. The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle when Phyfiher took off. After a several mile pursuit at high rates of speed, spike strips were deployed to stop the his vehicle. Phyfiher then surrendered to police and was arrested.

Phyfiher told officers at the time of the arrest, "I should have stayed in the bushes."

According to the plea agreement, investigators discovered several live stream video recordings taken by Phyfiher in the days before his arrest. They showed that he was on a road trip to Las Vegas and California. In one of the videos, Phyfiher and Mosley are holding large stacks of money.

Mosley was sentenced in January to five years and four months in federal prison without parole after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Under the terms of Tuesday's plea agreement, Phyfiher is subject to a sentence of 15 years in federal prison without parole.