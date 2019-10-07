Man pleads not guilty to vehicle tampering charge in case of missing Wisconsin brothers

(CALDWELL COUNTY, Mo.) The man accused of tampering with a motor vehicle in connection to the case of two missing Wisconsin brothers pleaded not guilty in court Monday morning.

Garland Nelson entered the not guilty plea during his arraignment in Caldwell County Court.

Nelson was charged with tampering with a motor vehicle in the first degree after he told authorities he drove the truck being rented by Nick and Justin Diemel to a commuter lot in Holt, according to court documents.

In July, human remains were discovered on a property owned by Nelson. Since then, there has been no information on the identity of those remains.

No additional charges have been filed in connection to the disappearance of the Diemel brothers.