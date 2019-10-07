Clear

Man pleads not guilty to vehicle tampering charge in case of missing Wisconsin brothers

The man accused of tampering with a motor vehicle in connection to the case of two missing Wisconsin brothers pleaded not guilty in court Monday morning.

Posted: Oct 7, 2019 11:19 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(CALDWELL COUNTY, Mo.) The man accused of tampering with a motor vehicle in connection to the case of two missing Wisconsin brothers pleaded not guilty in court Monday morning.

Garland Nelson entered the not guilty plea during his arraignment in Caldwell County Court. 

Nelson was charged with tampering with a motor vehicle in the first degree after he told authorities he drove the truck being rented by Nick and Justin Diemel to a commuter lot in Holt, according to court documents.

In July, human remains were discovered on a property owned by Nelson. Since then, there has been no information on the identity of those remains.

RELATED STORY: Investigation continues after human remains found during search for missing Wisconsin brothers

No additional charges have been filed in connection to the disappearance of the Diemel brothers.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 66°
Maryville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 66°
Cameron
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 69°
Fairfax
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 66°
The weather to start the week is going to be very nice for this time of year. After starting the day with temperatures in the 40s, sunny skies will warm us up into the upper 60s and lower 70s by the afternoon. This weather is likely to repeat on Tuesday with an equally nice day expected.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events