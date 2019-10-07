(CALDWELL COUNTY, Mo.) The man accused of tampering with a motor vehicle in connection to the case of two missing Wisconsin brothers pleaded not guilty in court Monday morning.
Garland Nelson entered the not guilty plea during his arraignment in Caldwell County Court.
Nelson was charged with tampering with a motor vehicle in the first degree after he told authorities he drove the truck being rented by Nick and Justin Diemel to a commuter lot in Holt, according to court documents.
In July, human remains were discovered on a property owned by Nelson. Since then, there has been no information on the identity of those remains.
RELATED STORY: Investigation continues after human remains found during search for missing Wisconsin brothers
No additional charges have been filed in connection to the disappearance of the Diemel brothers.
Related Content
- Man pleads not guilty to vehicle tampering charge in case of missing Wisconsin brothers
- Case of missing Wisconsin brothers turns into death investigation
- Multiple agencies search for missing Wisconsin brothers
- Deputies searching for two missing Wisconsin brothers in northwest Missouri
- Additional departments join search effort for missing Wisconsin brothers
- Multiple agencies assist in 'long-term' death investigation into missing Wisconsin brothers
- Investigation continues after human remains found during search for missing Wisconsin brothers
- Authorities to hold press conference regarding death investigation into missing Wisconsin brothers
- Mother Pleads Not Guilty in Child Death Case
- Former Cameron teacher pleads ‘not guilty’ in child porn case