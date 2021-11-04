Man saves house from catching on fire

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A house in St. Joseph is still standing after a man's selfless act.

"So I knew what I had to do was just do it fast. Just get out, get it hooked up, somehow get a chain on it,” Richard Heidle said.

Monday morning Heidle and his family were driving down the highway when he saw a burning van on a road below.

He noticed the van was extremely close to catching a house on fire, and first responders weren't there yet.

"We were heading down to the MFA to get feed when I had seen it off of 36 highway and decided to shoot down there and see if we could help out,” Heidle said.

Heidle jumped in to make sure the flames from the van didn't touch the house, as the edge of the porch had caught on fire.

"I seen a lady up on the porch, which happened to be the neighbor. She was out there with a towel beating the porch out. which was good because that home I think was maybe 15 feet from this other home. so if this home had went up in flames that other one would've too,” Heidle said.

Heidle says he got out of his truck, put a chain on it and the van, and pulled the car away from the house.

A good samaritan effort, but he says he just wanted to prevent anything worse from happening.

"Just help people, just help them. You never know when it's going to come around and you're going to need that help,” Heidle said.