Clear

Man sentenced for making terrorist threat at a St. Joseph company

A 27-year-old man was sentenced to three years for making a threat at Altec Industries. Christopher Evans, of St. Joseph, was charged with making a terrorist threat.

Posted: Feb 25, 2020 12:03 PM
Posted By: Allyson Cook

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A 27-year-old man was sentenced to three years for making a threat at Altec Industries.

Christopher Evans, of St. Joseph, was charged with making a terrorist threat.

According to court documents, Altec received two phone calls on September 20 about a bomb threat at its facility on South Riverside Road. A 3-hour search turned up nothing threatening.

A second threat five days later was phoned into the St. Joseph Police Department. The caller allegedly said he was going to Altec to 'shoot everyone coming from the building.' Investigators were able to trace the phone number back to an IP address. Police were able to speak to a woman who said she was present when Evans made the call while he was connected to her WiFi hotspot.

Her description of the phone call Evans made to police matched the phone recording from dispatchers, according to the probable cause statement. Evans also allegedly admitted to making the call about shooting people at Altec.

RELATED STORIES:
Man charged with threatening to shoot everyone and bomb Altec
Police investigating threat made at Altec Industries
Police give all clear after reported bomb threat at Altec Industries

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 35°
Maryville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 35°
Savannah
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 35°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 32°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 34°
Rain and snow will be possible through the day on Tuesday and wind gusts will be up to 25 mph. Highs will be in the low 30s on Tuesday but they will continue to cool into Wednesday. Conditions dry out for the rest of the week and temperatures will gradually climb back into the 50s by the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories