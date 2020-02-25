Man sentenced for making terrorist threat at a St. Joseph company

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A 27-year-old man was sentenced to three years for making a threat at Altec Industries.

Christopher Evans, of St. Joseph, was charged with making a terrorist threat.

According to court documents, Altec received two phone calls on September 20 about a bomb threat at its facility on South Riverside Road. A 3-hour search turned up nothing threatening.

A second threat five days later was phoned into the St. Joseph Police Department. The caller allegedly said he was going to Altec to 'shoot everyone coming from the building.' Investigators were able to trace the phone number back to an IP address. Police were able to speak to a woman who said she was present when Evans made the call while he was connected to her WiFi hotspot.

Her description of the phone call Evans made to police matched the phone recording from dispatchers, according to the probable cause statement. Evans also allegedly admitted to making the call about shooting people at Altec.

