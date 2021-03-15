Man sentenced in fatal drive-by shooting of St. Joseph toddler

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A man charged in a shooting that killed a 2-year-old St. Joseph girl has been sentenced to 26 years in prison.

Marcain Kimbrough-Ballard, 21, appeared in Buchanan County court Monday morning where he learned his fate.

Kimbrough-Ballard had pleaded guilty in February to second-degree murder charges for the shooting that killed Raelynn Craig last summer. Kimbrough-Ballard admitted that he fired shots from the back of a car near 20th and Messanie into another vehicle that killed Craig on Aug. 9.

Caimone Ramone Stillman has also pleaded guilty to second-degree murder charges in connection to the shooting. A third suspect, Te'Avion Hawkins, also faces second-degree murder charges in the shooting.