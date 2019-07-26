Clear

Man sentenced to 10 years for shooting wife in leg

Shawn Flaherty, 55, of Faucett has been sentenced to 10 years for second degree domestic violence and armed criminal action by Buchanan County Judge Patrick Robb.

Posted: Jul 26, 2019 9:42 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Shawn Flaherty, 55, of Faucett has been sentenced to 10 years for second degree domestic violence and armed criminal action by Buchanan County Judge Patrick Robb.

In June, Flaherty was found guilty by a Buchanan County jury for shooting his wife in the leg during a domestic dispute.

According to the Buchanan County Prosecutor's Office, during the sentence, the defense attorney argued the case was originally overcharged and that it should have been a probation case so her client could get counseling and address his mental health needs.

In June, officers testified they responded to call concerning a man who had shot his wife with a gun. When officers arrived, they found the victim laying on the floor with a gunshot wound to her leg. The incident took place on the 900 block of West Valley.

The assistant prosecuting attorney, Michelle Davidson, argued that Flaherty should receive the maximum sentence on the sentence on the domestic violence charge due to the seriousness of the injury. Davidson also outlined for the court pas abusive behaviors of Flaherty.

The victim was present at the sentencing and told the Judge that she may never walk again.

