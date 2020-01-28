Clear

Man sentenced to 12 years for armed robbery of St. Joseph gas station

A 24-year-old man was sentenced to 12 years for robbing the Garfield 66 Station in St. Joseph.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A 24-year-old man was sentenced to 12 years for robbing the Garfield 66 Station in St. Joseph.

Skylar Grant Harrison pleaded guilty to robbery in the first degree.

Judge Patrick K. Robb handed down the sentence on Monday.

Harrison robbed the gas station at 1209 Garfield on November 2, 2019 around 7:30 a.m.

The prosecutor's office said Harrison was armed with a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol. He fired a shot during the robbery, but no one was injured.

Prosecuting Attorney Ron Holliday explained that Harrison would have to serve a minimum of 85 percent of his sentence before he can be considered for parole because the offense is considered a "dangerous felony" in Missouri.

Holliday said Harrison was previously convicted of burglary and receiving stolen property in Nodaway County in 2014.

